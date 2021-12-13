Benalmádena to host 38th edition of the Carrera del Pavo solidarity street race Those wishing to participate in the fun race must donate two kilos of non-perishable food in order to register, which will be distributed among those in danger of social exclusion

Mayor of Benalmádena (C) and members of Caritas and the ACEB commercial enterprise announce this year's race. / SUR

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the 38th edition of the popular Carrera del Pavo street race will take place on Sunday 19th December. The event is designed to support Caritas, the charitable association that cares for the needy and people in danger of social exclusion.

The 4.5km run through the streets of Arroyo de la Miel is open to everyone, from serious athletes to fun runners, and organisers are encouraging people to participate in fancy dress to get people in a “playful festive mood”. Those wishing to compete must donate two kilos of non-perishable food in order to register for the race.

The race was cancelled last year due to the restrictions enforced to combat the coronavirus, and organisers have assured that this year’s event will be held in accordance with all mandatory health security measures.

The race will be followed by the awards ceremony held in the grounds of the sports complex, where the wearing of masks and social distancing will be enforced.

The race, which is sponsored by the ACEB commercial association, will begin at the municipal sports centre in Arroyo de la Miel at 11am, and start times will be staggered. The route will also have a circuit adapted for people with functional diversity.

Registration can be made via the website www.deportes.benalmadena.es, and bib numbers can be collected on the day of the race.

"When we considered resuming the race we had our doubts about the current pandemic situation, but we consider that it will be the correct thing to do, since we have to get used to living with the virus so that it does not end up directing every last aspect of our lives," Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, said.