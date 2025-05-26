Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Hospital's A&E department evacuated after toxic gas leaks from ventilation ducts on the Costa

The incident happened while an employee was carrying out maintenance work and the area was cordoned off due to the risk of inhalation

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano

Malaga

Monday, 26 May 2025, 10:37

The accident and emergency department of Hospital de Alta Resolución de Benalmádena was evacuated shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday, after a toxic gas was distributed through the health facility's ventilation ducts.

The incident occurred while an employee was carrying out maintenance work, when he was mixing bleach and hydrochloric acid. The toxic gas then started to spread through the air-conditioning ducts.

Due to the risk of inhalation, the doctors and patients in the emergency area had to be evacuated. According to sources, most of the patients were transferred to the hospitalisation area, which is very close to the A&E department, while those who presented less urgent symptoms or were awaiting the results of tests were taken outside the health facility.

The maintenance worker was attended to by doctors and is reported to be fine.

The area was still cordoned off by the National Police into the evening, while fire crews from Benalmádena and Fuengirola continued to ventilate the premises.

surinenglish Hospital's A&E department evacuated after toxic gas leaks from ventilation ducts on the Costa