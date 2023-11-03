Benalmádena hopes to better understand the needs of residents with new initiative

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the municipality will be divided into districts in order to better understand the needs and requests of its residents, and to “accelerate” the council’s response to them.

This was announced this week by councillor Juan Olea, who explained that each district will have its own councillor whose “main objective” will be to “listen and understand the demands of the residents”.

“We want to include them in all decisions we make. We will start in the Arroyo de la Miel district, for which I am the responsible councillor, to explain the improvements that we intend to make,” he said.

The councillor went on to say that regular meetings would be held so that the mayor and the councillors responsible for the different districts can “address their demands”.

This initiative is in addition to the recently introduced ‘Green Chat’, a platform that “removes the wall between the town hall and the residents, and helps them overcome any difficulties they may have."

“This is an opportunity to easily communicate with the administration. Thanks to this tool and the division of districts, we will head towards a much better Benalmádena,” Olea said.