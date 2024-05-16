Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lara and members of his council during the meeting with the Aehcos. SUR
Benalmádena holds meeting to respond to requests and suggestions of tourism sector
Tourism

The town's mayor explained that the hotel sector is “key” for Benalmádena, because it is able to create "quality employment for our entire municipality”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 14:26

Compartir

Mayor of Benalmádena Juan Antonio Lara, along with the councillor for tourism and urban planning, Presi Aguilera, and housing councillor, José Luis Bergillos, held a meeting on Wednesday with representatives of the Costa del Sol hotels association Aehcos. During the gathering, Lara highlighted the importance of this type of meeting, which he said set objectives that respond to the requests and suggestions of the tourism sector. He also said that these initiatives give the town the oppoprtunity to “take the pulse of their current situation for the summer season”.

The mayor explained that the hotel sector is “key” for Benalmádena, because it can create "quality employment for our entire municipality”.

“The different joint lines of action that will be developed in the coming months will stand out. We are continuing on a path that is giving such good results from these types of meetings,” he said.

