Benalmádena history centre opens for second time

Lorena Cádiz
Benalmádena
Friday, 20 October 2023, 13:26
The new Benalmádena history centre has been officially opened for the second time in less than a year.
Located next to the Roman site of Los Molinillos, it first opened in November last year, before the municipal elections, with a temporary exhibition. But now it has been inaugurated again with the permanent exhibition by the new town mayor Juan Antonio Lara (PP).
The centre currently has two exhibitions, one on each floor, mainly focused on local history.
