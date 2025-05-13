Benalmádena fulfils promise to promote historic sites with new selfie points

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 10:57 Compartir

Benalmádena has announced three new selfie spots in different locations throughout the Costa del Sol municipality, all of them in historic sites that the town hall said will attract visitors and tourists alike.

The council has installed three structures, which are located on the coast, in Arroyo de la Miel, and in Benalmádena Pueblo. The bench located in front of the Buddhist Stupa (Pueblo) is designed in the shape of a heart, while the point near Bil Bil castle on the coast represents a crescent moon. The third point, located on Calle Vicente Aleixandre, pays homage to the stream that once ran through the centre of Arroyo de la Miel.

"We continue to carry out numerous initiatives that allow us to fulfil our commitment to promote the historic sites of the municipality by taking care of every detail. This includes the daily cleaning and maintenance of our parks and gardens, the installation of these three selfie points, and the recent installation of a sculpture at the Obispo Herrera Oria roundabout. These are small investments that show a Benalmádena that cares for itself and that we all care for," councillor for operational services Juan Olea said.