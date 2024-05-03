Benalmádena awarded concession to operate Puerto Marina for 25 more years

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Friday, 3 May 2024, 14:52 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena has been given the green light to continue operating the holiday resort's marina for a further 25 years. The Andalusian public ports agency (APPA) has officially granted the extension that the town hall had been waiting on for some time. The council will be in charge of the management of this area until 12 May 2047, as announced on Thursday by the town's mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, and the councillor for the port, José Luis Bergillos, who said that the process "is only pending the signature of the Junta's head of the department of sustainability, environment and blue economy".

The mayor said that this has been a "long process", which was not open at the beginning of the legislature due to a "lack of specifics", so that in recent months it has been necessary to finish off the file directly linked to a package of investments to advance in the improvement and modernisation of the marina, and thus get the go-ahead for the extension.

Lara and Bergillos analyse the actions planned for the marina. SUR

The phase in which these actions are at has allowed, according to both Lara and Bergillos, the town to obtain this extension so that work can be carried out for the improvement and reorganisation of the berths in the east dock; actions aimed at the modernisation of the facilities that serve the berths; and the enlargement of the capacity and efficiency of the dock for the sailing school and nautical-sports activities (project in tendering phase).

The project also includes the modernisation of the Nautical Centre, through the redistribution and adaptation of spaces and materials (with the preliminary project already drafted), a situation that will serve as a basis for the contracting of the project; and a final block of actions focused on the generation of electrical energy by means of a photovoltaic plant (project being drafted).

"The need to correct errors and update and expand the documentation shows that a lot of work has had to be done in the last year that should have been done previously, which has led to a second public exhibition period," Bergillos said.

The councillor explained that this is why the extension had not been given the green light until now.