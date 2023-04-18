Benalmádena event to promote bicycle as 'most ecological means of transport'

Cyclists of all ages are invited to take part in a fun day to promote the healthy habit of travelling on two wheels

Benalmádena will host its 38th bicycle festival on Sunday 30 April, an event to promote the healthy habit of travelling on two wheels. The festival, part of the town hall’s Urban Agenda project, which includes the Benalmádena 'healthy town', and the sustainable urban mobility plan, is one of the oldest sports initiatives in the province of Malaga.

Cyclists of all ages are invited to take part in the fun cycle ride, which will offer two routes: a children’s circuit will be located in the municipal sports facility, while adults can enjoy a route from the sports complex and through the streets of Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa.

As in previous years, prizes supplied by the event’s sponsors will be offered for individuals, families and associations that participate in fancy dress.

Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, said the day will promote the bicycle as “the most ecological means of transport”.

“The bicycle festival is one of the most emblematic sports events in Benalmádena. It is about enjoying a morning in good company, putting into practice the healthy pastime of cycling, and providing a note of joy with the costumes of the participants,” the mayor explained.

Registration for the event, which begins at 10am, will remain open until Friday 28 April and can be made on the Dorsalchip website.