Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Visitors and locals enjoy entertainment at Bil Bil castle. SUR
Benalmádena enjoys ‘successful’ World Tourism Day event
World Tourism Day 2023

Benalmádena enjoys ‘successful’ World Tourism Day event

Along with free guided tours to some of the municipality's most popular attractions, which were offered in Spanish and English, live entertainment was presented on the patio of the Castillo El Bil Bil

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 29 September 2023, 09:38

Compartir

Locals and visitors in Benalmádena enjoyed a “successful” agenda of events to mark World Tourism Day on Wednesday, an initiative organised for the first time in the Costa del Sol town.

Along with free guided tours to some of the municipality's most popular attractions, which were offered in Spanish and English, live entertainment was presented on the patio of the Castillo El Bil Bil.

The day began in Parque La Paloma with a walking tour of the botanical gardens, while later in the day a tour of the Buddhist stupa, followed by a scenic a route around the Pueblo, was enjoyed by more than 50 people.

Councillor for tourism, Presi Aguilera, said, “We have marked this day for the first time with free guided tours offered in collaboration with the Guidesur association. Many people participated in the tours, which promoted the historical, artistic and botanical heritage of the town.”

There was also a good turn out for the entertainment staged in the grounds of Bil Bil castle, where a “full house” enjoyed performances by The Costa Soul Singers and The Sur Pipes Band, along with a flamenco dance show and a Buddy Holly tribute act.

“We considered it necessary to promote this day to give visibility to one of our fundamental pillars as a municipality. Tourists are key to generating wealth and employment in Benalmádena,” Aguilera added.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 'We will rebuild... making it even better than before': Popular Irish bar in Mijas Costa totally gutted by huge fire
  2. 2 Man's body found with serious head injuries in Malaga city centre
  3. 3 Fourteen-year-old detained after three teachers and two pupils stabbed at a school in Jerez de la Frontera
  4. 4 'San Miguel summer' to bring August-like temperatures of up to 38C to parts of Spain this weekend
  5. 5 Spain progress to European Cricket Championship semi-final after three action-packed days of play
  6. 6 Lots of cheese, fairs and concerts: What's on this weekend across Malaga province
  7. 7 Gaucín's first gastronomy weekend declared a 'resounding success'
  8. 8 Torremolinos marks 35 years of self-government by honouring 'one of the most outstanding women in the history of the town'
  9. 9 Benalmádena enjoys 'successful' World Tourism Day event
  10. 10 Benalmádena hosts major international fight against radicalisation conference

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad