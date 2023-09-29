Benalmádena enjoys ‘successful’ World Tourism Day event

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Locals and visitors in Benalmádena enjoyed a “successful” agenda of events to mark World Tourism Day on Wednesday, an initiative organised for the first time in the Costa del Sol town.

Along with free guided tours to some of the municipality's most popular attractions, which were offered in Spanish and English, live entertainment was presented on the patio of the Castillo El Bil Bil.

The day began in Parque La Paloma with a walking tour of the botanical gardens, while later in the day a tour of the Buddhist stupa, followed by a scenic a route around the Pueblo, was enjoyed by more than 50 people.

Councillor for tourism, Presi Aguilera, said, “We have marked this day for the first time with free guided tours offered in collaboration with the Guidesur association. Many people participated in the tours, which promoted the historical, artistic and botanical heritage of the town.”

There was also a good turn out for the entertainment staged in the grounds of Bil Bil castle, where a “full house” enjoyed performances by The Costa Soul Singers and The Sur Pipes Band, along with a flamenco dance show and a Buddy Holly tribute act.

“We considered it necessary to promote this day to give visibility to one of our fundamental pillars as a municipality. Tourists are key to generating wealth and employment in Benalmádena,” Aguilera added.