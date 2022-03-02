Benalmádena in bid to create new dementia day care centre Mayor Víctor Navas and the president of AFAB, Maricruz Azuaga, visited the Adolfo Suárez day centre in Fuengirola on Tuesday to rally support for a similar centre in Benalmádena

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, visited the Adolfo Suárez day care centre for Alzheimer patients in Fuengirola on Tuesday in order to rally support to create a similar centre in Benalmádena.

The mayor was accompanied by Maricruz Azuaga, the president of AFAB, the Benalmádena-based association of relatives of patients with Alzheimer's that was founded in 1996.

Benalmádena town hall currently subsidises the running costs of the current centre used by AFAB, and it has also donated a plot of land to build a new comprehensive facility to help the association cope with the rising demand of dementia patients and their families.

During his visit to the centre in Fuengirola, which opened in 2014 and which was financed by the Junta de Andalucía and the provincial council, the mayor said, “We intend to follow the same path as the Adolfo Suarez centre. We have already made the land available to AFAB, and now it is important that the Junta and the Diputación are involved in the implementation of a new care centre in Benalmádena to help people suffering with diseases such as dementia.”

The AFAB president added, “Today we visit the Fuengirola day centre to learn about its operations and to encourage us to take that giant step needed to create a facility with similar characteristics in Benalmádena.”