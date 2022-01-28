Benalmádena council fights sunken Willow steamship owners over claim The marina has been ordered to pay 300,000 euros for the losses caused after the sinking. The owners had demanded more than 13 million

The historical steamship, the Willow, which has been half sunk in the marina since 2019, continues to be a headache for the port as the court partially upheld a claim by the owners, who demanded more than 13 million to cover losses.

The port management has announced that it will sue for procedural fraud and false documentation as the owners of the ship, who owe about 90,000 for an outstanding debt with the port, are believed by the councillor in charge, Encarnación Cortés, to have used documents “without any legal validity”.

The claim by the Willow’s owners is based on an alleged rental contract with a third party worth millions of euros.

“This alleged contract was not produced during the lawsuit, only a document printed on a computer without any signature and, despite being called a lease contract, neither the payment of the deposit nor the payment of any amount to prove the actual existence of the contract was accredited,” she argued. She also said, “We were not informed of its existence, and the person mentioned in the lease did not declare in court.”

Although the port has been ordered to pay 300,000 euros, just 2% of the claim, it will be filing an appeal for dismissal of the lawsuit, stated the councillor.