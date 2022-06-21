Benalmádena casino supports disability care charity with donation from unclaimed chips The Casino Torrequebrada makes an annual donation of the 'orphan' chips, which this year had a value of 1,847 euros, to the town hall, which subsequently decides which cause receives the funds

The mayor accepts the cheque from the director of the casino on Monday. / SUR

The Casino Torrequebrada in Benalmádena Costa has made a donation of ‘orphan’ chips - those which have not been claimed by customers in the casino - as part of its initiative to support local charities and worthy causes.

The casino makes an annual donation of the chips, which this year had a value of 1,847 euros, to the town hall, which subsequently decides which entity receives the funds.

A cheque for the toal amount was presented on Monday to the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, and councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga, who explained that the funds will be delivered to the Benalmádena Association for Disability Care (ABAD).

The organisation was founded in 2001 by a social worker from the health centre in Arroyo de la Miel who realised the common needs of families in the municipality with children with disabilities. The association fights for the rights of the collective and generates resources that did not previously exist in Benalmádena.

“ABAD will use the money from this donation to develop a workshop on social skills aimed at the children with whom they work,” councillor Laddaga explained.

The managing director of the casino, Blas Estepa, said, “We are delighted to contribute our grain of sand to the work of the social associations of the municipality.”