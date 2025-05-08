Benalmádena business owners demand that municipal works are speeded up and 'finish now'

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 8 May 2025, 16:43 Compartir

The association of traders and businessowners in Benalmádena (ACEB) demanded an "urgent" meeting with the town's mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, this week just a few hours after he returned to office following medical leave, which has lasted just over two months. There are several issues that businessowners want to put on the table that cannot wait, according to their president, Rosa González, but perhaps the most pressing for them is that of the municipal work that is being carried out in different parts of the municipality and for which they are asking for greater speed, or that "they finish now".

González explained that there is a lot of "unease" about this issue among traders and businessowners in the municipality and even "tension" in the case of those in Benalmádena Pueblo, where the works cover a large part of the town centre and should have been finished before Easter.

"These are necessary works, which have never been done, but in the case of Benalmádena Pueblo they are being delayed and the traders are very upset because they are suffering losses. We want these works to be finished now so that the businesses can continue with their activity," explained the ACEB president.

The other major project that "worries" traders is the one the council is developing in the Gamonal area. An ambitious intervention in an eminently touristy part of the municipality. "They are scheduled to be finished before the summer, but my concern is that they will not be finished on time. It is true that we are informed every two weeks of the progress and that it is an important intervention, but if they don't manage to finish them before the summer it will be a problem," she said.

Halfway through

The opposition has also repeatedly highlighted the dissatisfaction of shopkeepers and hoteliers with the delay in the works in Benalmádena Pueblo. PSOE complained on Wednesday that the works in the Gamonal "should be finishing, but they haven't even reached the halfway point", according to the socialist councillor and provincial deputy, María Isabel Ruiz. "There is no political supervision, nor a contingency plan to alleviate the chaos of mobility that the residents are experiencing," she said.

She also claimed that "this model of action, based on opening multiple actions without closing the previous ones, has become the hallmark of the current mayor". "It seems that the only thing that matters to them is the photo of the start of the work, but not the management or the final result," she added.