File image of hens and cockerels in La Paloma park. SUR
Contract out for capture of escaped hens and cockerels from Benalmádena park

The town hall is coordinating actions inside and outside the Paloma park, which is located between Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa, to trap birds that have absconded from their enclosures

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 24 April 2023, 13:45

Benalmádena town hall has announced it has awarded a contract for the recovery of stray hens and cockerels in the public and private areas in, and surrounding, Parque de la Paloma.

The council's Environment and Health department is coordinating actions inside and outside the park, located between Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Costa, to recover birds that have escaped from their enclosures.

It has now installed a new chicken coop in the grounds of the park in order to guarantee that they can be healthily controlled and protected from other animals or visitors who may disturb them.

Any chickens that are found roaming loose in the streets in the vicinity of the park will be rounded and given to individuals who own smallholdings.

The council pointed out that the methods that will be used to trap the birds are authorised by animal protection regulations.

