Juan Antonio Lara (r) announces new car park in Los Nadales. SUR
Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground
Infrastructure

Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara said that with the installation of this new facility, which will have space for 97 vehicles and five motorbikes, “a long-standing demand from the residents of Benalmádena Pueblo will be met"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 14:43

Benalmádena town hall has put out to tender the contract for the refurbishment and adaptation of the underground level of the Los Nadales fairground, with the aim of converting it into a public car park with capacity for 97 vehicles and five motorbikes. The project includes the installation of electrical systems, ventilation, CCTV, and guided parking management, as well as the installation of a new lift that will connect the fairground with the car park. In addition, the tender includes the refurbishment and improvement of the toilets located on the same floor as the car park.

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara emphasised that with the start of the contracting phase, “a long-standing demand from the residents of Benalmádena Pueblo will be met - namely, the permanent use of this space to address the problem of insufficient parking in the area”.

The tender budget stands at more than 666,000 euros and the work, once awarded, is expected to take six months to complete, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Bids may be submitted up to and including 4 June.

