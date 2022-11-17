Well-known Costa del Sol beach club totally gutted after early-morning blaze Firefighters were called to the scene in Torremolinos just before 1am this Thursday morning, 17 November, and found the premises well ablaze

A fire that broke out this Thursday morning in one of the most popular and well-known beach bars on the Paseo de Los Álamos in Torremolinos has totally gutted the premises.

It happened at the Kokun Ocean Club, which has been closed to the public for a month, as is customary among the hostelry trade in the area during low season.

Vídeo. sur

Torremolinos firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 00.35am where they found a fire that was burning fiercely, and crews initially concentrated their efforts on dampening the surrounding area to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

It is a new tragedy on the promenade when, in January 2020, the Moliere Playa beach bar - also with a clientele similar to Kokun, and dedicated mostly to organising parties and live music, was completely destroyed by another fire.

The local authorities and firefighters still consider that it is too early to venture a possible cause of this latest fire, and explain that they will have to wait for the forensic police to complete their investigations.