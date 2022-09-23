Work begins on access steps to Santa Ana Beach in Benalmádena The work has been commissioned due to the deterioration of the old steps which “did not meet the safety requirements that are currently demanded"

Benalmádena town hall is continuing its project to renovate the main seafront promenade in the town with the remodelling of the access steps to the Santa Ana Beach. The work has been commissioned due to the deterioration of the old steps, which, the councillor for Roads and Works, Joaquín Villazón, said “did not meet the safety requirements that are currently demanded”.

The councillor added that reports that the deterioration of the steps had “caused frequent trips and falls” had forced to council to close the access and start work immediately.

The work has a budget of almost 134,000 euros and is expected to take approximately three months to complete.

“We have opted for a comprehensive renovation of the stairs to adapt it to current safety standards: it is an important connection road between the promenade and Avenida Antonio Machado,” Villazón said.

The work is part of a project that includes the remodelling of Avenida Antonio Machado, with the aim of modernising and improving Benalmádena Costa to recover its economic, social and tourist prominence. Other measures include the installation of wider pavements to facilitate pedestrian access and extra parking areas.