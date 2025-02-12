Man assaults his son and threatens to kill the grandmother before fleeing the scene in Benalmádena

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Local Police officers eventually located and arrested the 63-year-old Norwegian man in a supermarket in the Costa del Sol town

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 11:42

Local Police officers in Benalmádena arrested a Norwegian man, 63, after he had assaulted his son, 23, and threatened to kill the young man's grandmother. The force received a call on Sunday 2 February, alerting them to a heated family dispute in the street in the Costa del Sol town. Although the father had fled the scene, officers arrested him later that night.

After receiving an emergency call around 11.50pm, officers from the Local Police force in Benalmádena arrived at the scene to only find the son, who had a bleeding injury to his ear. The victim said that it was his father who had assaulted him.

The officers then went to the victim's house, where his mother said that the argument had started because the alleged perpetrator had threatened to kill the young man's grandmother.

The suspect was then spotted attempting to flee the area after becoming aware of the police presence. Officers alerted other patrols, who eventually located and arrested the individual in a local supermarket.

