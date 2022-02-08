Man arrested for injuring a person in the neck with a broken glass in a bar in Torremolinos Horrified bystanders had to intervene to break up the violent altercation. The victim was rushed to a Malaga hospital for emergency surgery

A customer in a bar on Avenida Carlota Alessandri in Torremolinos received a deep cut to his neck requiring emergency surgery after another man threw a broken glass at him. It is unknown why the fight broke out.

The incident happened on 29 January and the National Police arrested the suspect the same evening. According to the alert issued to the police, a man had attacked another with a glass, causing serious injury. Horrified bystanders had to intervene to break up the violent altercation.

When the police arrived, officers found the 58-year-old victim bleeding profusely and in need of urgent care.

After assisting the inured man at the scene, emergency health personnel transferred the victim to a hospital in Malaga city where he underwent surgery.

According to police inquiries, the alleged assailant, who left the area after the incident, was arrested just one hour later on Avenida del Sol in Benalmadena.