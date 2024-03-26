Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The self-defence course was attended by around 250 women. SUR
Around 250 women attend self-defence course in Benalmádena
Safety

Around 250 women attend self-defence course in Benalmádena

It was the latest in a series of initiatives and events staged to mark this year's International Women’s Day, which was on 8 March

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 14:36

Compartir

Benalmadena town hall hosted a self-defence course aimed at women last weekend, the latest of a series of initiatives and events that have been carried out in the municipality to mark International Women’s Day, which took place on 8 March.

The course, which was held at the municipal sports facility in Arroyo de la Miel, was attended by around 250 women, who, in order to participate, were asked for a contribution of two kilos of dried food produce, which will be distributed between local families in danger of social exclusion.

The initiative, which was run by martial arts instructor Maxi Montiel, was attended by the councillors for sports and equality, Alejandro Carretero and Jésica Trujillo, respectively, who highlighted the importance of initiatives of this type in a month where Benalmadena has “shone” with a multitude of events and activities aimed at women, as well as presentations of recognitions to outstanding women of the municipality.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Aldi reaches 100 stores in Andalucía with new Costa del Sol opening
  2. 2 Pet owners alerted to fake police officers targeting foreign residents exercising their dogs on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Groundbreaking plans unveiled for troubled building site in Benalmádena
  4. 4 'Don't feed the cats warning' to members of public in Costa del Sol town
  5. 5 This is the moment a puppy was rescued after spending three days trapped in ventilation duct on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Popular Costa del Sol town witnesses 'extraordinary growth'
  7. 7

    La Barra Inka: popular Creole cuisine in Malaga
  8. 8 Fuengirola launches campaign to warn of the dangers of too much exposure to sun's rays
  9. 9 Around 250 women attend self-defence course in Benalmádena
  10. 10 Art in the rural environment: from Villanueva del Rosario to Genalguacil

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad