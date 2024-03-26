Around 250 women attend self-defence course in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 14:36 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmadena town hall hosted a self-defence course aimed at women last weekend, the latest of a series of initiatives and events that have been carried out in the municipality to mark International Women’s Day, which took place on 8 March.

The course, which was held at the municipal sports facility in Arroyo de la Miel, was attended by around 250 women, who, in order to participate, were asked for a contribution of two kilos of dried food produce, which will be distributed between local families in danger of social exclusion.

The initiative, which was run by martial arts instructor Maxi Montiel, was attended by the councillors for sports and equality, Alejandro Carretero and Jésica Trujillo, respectively, who highlighted the importance of initiatives of this type in a month where Benalmadena has “shone” with a multitude of events and activities aimed at women, as well as presentations of recognitions to outstanding women of the municipality.