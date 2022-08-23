Arabic souk to evoke Benalmádena's Moorish past The traditional market, which will be held from 25 until 28 August, will present typical cuisine, spices, teas and artisan goods, along with strolling musicians, juggling, archery, street theatre and parades

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the popular Arab souk will return to the streets of the Pueblo for the first time since the pandemic struck from Wednesday 24 until Sunday 28 August.

The traditional Arab market, which will be located between the Jardines del Muro and the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, is organised to highlight the town’s illustrious Moorish history. The candle-lit streets are filled with tents offering Arabic-style cuisine, fragrant teas and spices, along with stalls selling sweets, pastries and deserts, artisan products and clothing.

The five-day event, which the town hall said “will be attractive for the whole family”, will present itinerant musicians, dance performances, street theatre, parades, juggling, archery and activities typical of Benalmádena in the medieval era. There will also children’s activities, including an ecological carousel.

In order to facilitate parking in the area, the Los Nadales feria ground will be opened from Thursday to Sunday from 6pm.

The councillor for Commerce, Javier Marín, said, “After the hard years of the pandemic, we have resumed recreational activities to promote commerce in the municipality with initiatives such as the souk, which represents the roots of Benalmádena: its Arab past, its people and their customs.”