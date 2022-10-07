Fundraiser for vulnerable and abandoned animals returns to Benalmádena for second year The main objective of the festival, which is organised by the Grupo Animalista de Benalmádena (GAB), is to supply food and raise funds for veterinary fees to care for the animals that are currently housed in the shelter

The municipal auditorium in Benalmádena is hosting the second Animal Solidarity Festival on Saturday 8 October, a charitable event organised by the Grupo Animalista de Benalmádena (GAB), an association that cares for stray and abandoned cats.

The festival, which begins at 7pm, will include performances by the talented Malaga singer/songwriter, Sacro Requiem; the young punk-metal band from Benalmádena, Fake5Art; and a special performance by the Carmen Fernández Dance Academy, among others.

The main objective of the event is to supply food and raise funds for veterinary fees to care for the animals that are currently housed in the shelter. Entry to the festival will require a minimum donation of one kilo of cat food.

Town councillor for Celebrations, Pilar Ramírez, said, “This is a fundraising event organised by a collective that cares for and protects the most vulnerable and abandoned animals.”

The councillor for Celebrations, Pilar Ramirez, announces the animal festival. / SUR

Founded in 2017, GAB is committed to achieving ethical management of feline colonies through the implementation of the CER program, which consists of capturing, sterilising and returning the cats to their original colony, in order to control the population of feral cats in Benalmádena.

The volunteer-run group also care for other animals such as dogs, rabbits and birds.