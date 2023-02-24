Torremolinos to mark Andalucía Day with flamenco and traditional folk music

The raising of the Andalusian flag, which will be overseen by the town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, will take place in front of the town hall at midday on Tuesday 28 February

Torremolinos will host a series of events to celebrate Día de Andalucía, a day to mark the autonomy referendum held on 28 February 1980 and the creation of the autonomy statute the following year.

The day will begin at the Active Participation Centre and the Municipal Center of Coexistence, where a traditional Andalusian breakfast will be available, although prior reservation must be made on the town hall's website (www.torremolinos.es).

The institutional act and the raising of the Andalusian flag, which will be overseen by the town's mayor, Margarita del Cid, will take place in front of the town hall (Plaza Blaz Infante) at midday. This will be followed by a performance of the Séfora Choir, a Sephardic vocal quartet founded with the support of the Lucena Bet Alfasi association in 2019.

There will also be a flamenco dance show performed by the company of Torremolinos dancer, Borja Cortés, an artist trained at the now-defunct Andalusian Dance Centre and who has collaborated with numerous established artists, including the celebrated dancer and choreographer, Jesús Carmona.

Finally, the folk ensemble, Santo Pitar, will bring verdiales to the streets of the town centre from 12.30pm, with performances outside the church in Plaza San Miguel, and in Calle San Miguel, before moving to Plaza Costa del Sol at around 1.30pm.

The town hall has stressed that the activities are subject to a change of location in the event of inclement weather. Updates will be posted on its Facebook page.