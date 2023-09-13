AFAB on the Costa marks World Alzheimer's Day with series of events to 'seek solutions' for the disease

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Compartir Copiar enlace

In order to mark World Alzheimer's Day (21 September), the association of relatives of Alzheimer's patients and other dementias of Benalmádena and Torremolinos (AFAB) has prepared a series of activities in order to raise awareness of, and funds for, their work in the two Costa del Solmunicipalities.

The initiative, which was announced on Tuesday by the president of AFAB, Mari Cruz Azuaga, and the Benalmádena councillor for Social Welfare, Áurea Peralta, will include information stands set up in several streets in the towns from Friday 15 September. Under the banner of ‘Integrating innovation’, the stands will be manned by volunteers of the association, who will offer help and advice in order to “give visibility” to the diseases.

The main event - Encuentros con la Copla - will take place in the municipal auditorium in Benalmádena on Saturday 23 September. This fundraising concert will present some of the top performers of Spanish copla music, including Pedro Gordillo, Rocío Alba, Fini Mesa, Laura Cebrián, Adolfo Cisneros and Julia Belmonte, along with the participation of the Coro Albarelo choir. Tickets for the show cost ten euros and are available from the AFAB headquarters in Arroyo de la Miel.

In addition, the association, which was founded in 1996, has launched a social media awareness campaign with videos focusing on how the disease does not only affect the elderly.

“Alzheimer's is still very stigmatised and many famous people do not want to reveal that they suffer from it. The only way to increase research and seek solutions is to make it visible, because, although new drugs are appearing, much remains to be done. Today it is them, but tomorrow it could be one of us” the president said.

For more information, see the AFAB Facebook page.