Adapted surfing, equine therapy and music therapy: free activities for children with cerebral palsy The 'Mis metas por ti' association launches a new round of the 'For everyone' project with more places available

The 'Mis metas por ti' association is launching a new round of one of its most special projects, 'For everyone', a programme of activities for children with cerebral palsy, which will take place this year in Malaga municipalities including Cártama and Torremolinos.

The initiative, which began in 2020, will have more places available this year. Up to 20 children per activity will be allowed in the programme that includes adapted surfing, equine therapy, music therapy and occupational therapy.

The association was created in 2017 to give visibility to childhood cerebral palsy. The 'For everyone' project is open to boys and girls aged six to 12 with an annual donation of 36 euros.

The registration period is now open. Families must commit to attending all the sessions of their chosen activities. If three are missed, registration will be cancelled.

With 20 students per activity, this year five different sports and workshops will be held including adapted surfing and skateboarding with 'La mar de bien' in a group and equine therapy sessions at La Fe de Cártama Equestrian Centre. All group activities will be held on a Saturday each month.

The 'To en casa' team will lead music therapy sessions. The activity will take place in open spaces "whenever the weather allows it, and online when it is not possible." Occupational therapy is available on an individual basis and by appointment.