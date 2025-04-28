Urgent action at Torremuelle beach in Benalmádena to ensure safety this summer

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 28 April 2025, 16:22 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall is about to start emergency work on Torremuelle beach to ensure the safety of users in light of the arrival of the high season. The initiative has already been awarded a total investment of 37,306 euros, which will be used to repair the slabs, beams and stairs that allow access to the beach. In addition, work will be carried out on the façade of the adjacent 'chiringuito' (beach bar), which has been closed for two years due to the lack of approval from the Junta de Andalucía for the refurbishment works.

According to the report drawn up by the department of tourism and beaches, which was approved at this week's municipal plenary session, last February, the town hall received a report from the department of sustainability and environment concerning the state of "structural deterioration" of the steps. The reported urged the municipal authority to adopt "the necessary measures to ensure the safety of users". Following this report, the municipal technician visited the area and verified the "poor condition" of the steps, as well as that of the facade of the beach bar.

According to the technician, all structural elements, are "deteriorated, with exposed rusted reinforcements and loss of concrete section, resulting in a consequent loss of load-bearing capacity".

He described "steps in poor condition" and detachments in the last section "due to the effect of the waves". Regarding the façade, "there are some points with detachments and rusted visible reinforcement".

The successful bidder for the beach bar would usually have to bear the cost of the work concerning the facilities. However, the current situation is an exception due to a series of circumstances. Although Benalmádena town hall signed a contract with the company for the concession for the reform and operation in June 2023, in March 2024 it decided to suspend the payment of the fee by the company, attributing its decision to "the impossibility of starting the reform works due to the lack of authorisation from the department of sustainability and environment of the Junta de Andalucía".

This suspension was established for a period of two years, although the decree indicated that, if the authorisation was obtained prior to the expiry of the suspension period, the exemption would be reviewed.

Awaiting authorisation

At this point, there has been no agreement with the Junta and "the concessionaire has not been able to take full possession of it and does not have the obligation to carry out the work".

However, as soon as the company "obtains the aforementioned authorisation, it will have to bear the cost of this action for the town hall".