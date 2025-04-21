Acosol completes work to guarantee water supply to Arroyo de la Miel

José Rodríguez Cámara Benalmádena Monday, 21 April 2025, 17:45 Compartir

Acosol, the public water company under the authority of the association of municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol, has completed the work that had to be urgently launched before last Christmas, following a second rupture in 2024 of a high-capacity water supply pipe in Calle Medina Azahara. As a result of this burst, which caused flooding in properties in the area, additional work had to be carried out on two streets near the La Leala primary school and the Poetas Andaluces secondary school, leading to traffic issues.

The intervention at the roundabout involved the installation of a valve that now ensures the supply of drinking water from the reservoir to the entire population centre of Arroyo de la Miel. This mechanism manages any pressure changes that may occur, which, according to technicians, are the cause of these bursts in an already seriously damaged pipeline.

Councillor for operational services and parks and gardens Juan Olea said that now this emergency work has been completed, the town hall will temporarily embellish this junction, which connects the avenues of Constitución, Salvador Vicente, Inmaculada Concepción, La Estación, and García Lorca. The councillor explained that there are plans for a new roundabout to be constructed on this junction at a later date.

The roundabout is dedicated to Henry Norman Bethune, a Canadian doctor and pioneer of blood transfusions. Bethune helped evacuate hundreds of wounded people, the elderly, women, and children in his ambulance in February 1937, as they fled from Franco's troops during one of the cruellest episodes of the Civil War, ‘La Desbandá’. The plaque in his honour was unveiled in 2022.