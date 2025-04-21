Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The councillor visits the roundabout where the work has been carried out. SUR
Acosol completes work to guarantee water supply to Arroyo de la Miel
Water crisis

Acosol completes work to guarantee water supply to Arroyo de la Miel

The public water company on the Costa del Sol has finished the work in Benalmádena that had to be urgently launched before last Christmas, following a second rupture of a high-capacity water supply pipe that caused flooding in properties in the area

José Rodríguez Cámara

Benalmádena

Monday, 21 April 2025, 17:45

Acosol, the public water company under the authority of the association of municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol, has completed the work that had to be urgently launched before last Christmas, following a second rupture in 2024 of a high-capacity water supply pipe in Calle Medina Azahara. As a result of this burst, which caused flooding in properties in the area, additional work had to be carried out on two streets near the La Leala primary school and the Poetas Andaluces secondary school, leading to traffic issues.

The intervention at the roundabout involved the installation of a valve that now ensures the supply of drinking water from the reservoir to the entire population centre of Arroyo de la Miel. This mechanism manages any pressure changes that may occur, which, according to technicians, are the cause of these bursts in an already seriously damaged pipeline.

Councillor for operational services and parks and gardens Juan Olea said that now this emergency work has been completed, the town hall will temporarily embellish this junction, which connects the avenues of Constitución, Salvador Vicente, Inmaculada Concepción, La Estación, and García Lorca. The councillor explained that there are plans for a new roundabout to be constructed on this junction at a later date.

The roundabout is dedicated to Henry Norman Bethune, a Canadian doctor and pioneer of blood transfusions. Bethune helped evacuate hundreds of wounded people, the elderly, women, and children in his ambulance in February 1937, as they fled from Franco's troops during one of the cruellest episodes of the Civil War, ‘La Desbandá’. The plaque in his honour was unveiled in 2022.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Injury-hit Carlos Alcaraz suffers record-ending Barcelona Open final defeat
  2. 2 Outpouring of grief and three days of mourning announced as Spain reacts to death of Pope Francis
  3. 3 Young speedcubers from around world compete in Malaga competition
  4. 4 Lowly Yeclano stun Antequera CF in big blow to promotion aspirations
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town will stage its 46th cultural week between 25 April and 4 May

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Acosol completes work to guarantee water supply to Arroyo de la Miel