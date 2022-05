A 40-year-old motorcyclist dies in Benalmádena accident The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on Avenida del Sol

A 40-year-old motorcyclist died in the early hours of Sunday morning, 22 May, after suffering a traffic accident in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

The incident happened at around 4am on Avenida del Sol in the Torrequebrada area. A member of the public alerted the 112 coordination centre.

Local Police and paramedics attended the scene but health workers certified the death of the motorcyclist at the scene of the accident.