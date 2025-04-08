Benalmádena aims to make town look blooming lovely for Easter

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 15:52 Compartir

Benalmádena Town Hall is working on the placement of 14,000 new plants to decorate the municipality in preparation for Holy Week, which starts next Monday.

Emblematic locations, such as the seaside promenade, Malapesquera beach, El Bil Bil castle and the Sunset resort roundabout, as well as the main streets and boulevards, will be adorned with various flower species, typical of the Easter season.

The colours chosen are different shades of white, lilac and purple.