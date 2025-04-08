Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Plants installed around the El Bil Bil castle. SUR
Benalmádena aims to make town look blooming lovely for Easter
Easter week

The town hall is planting around 14,000 flowers in various tourist hotspots around the Costa del Sol holiday resort

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 15:52

Benalmádena Town Hall is working on the placement of 14,000 new plants to decorate the municipality in preparation for Holy Week, which starts next Monday.

Emblematic locations, such as the seaside promenade, Malapesquera beach, El Bil Bil castle and the Sunset resort roundabout, as well as the main streets and boulevards, will be adorned with various flower species, typical of the Easter season.

The colours chosen are different shades of white, lilac and purple.

