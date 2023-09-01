Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A beach bar. Gary Edwards
Beach bars in Torremolinos reported for exceeding their terraces

Lorena Cádiz

Friday, 1 September 2023, 13:45

The Izquierda Unida (IU) political party in Torremolinos has denounced the "non-compliance" of certain businesses that operate beach bars in the town for exceeding their allocated spaces. The IU claimed the town hall is aware of the planning breaches and accused it of ignoring complaints and failing to take measures to remedy the situation. "It creates unfair competition for those in the hospitality trade who comply with the regulations," added the party.

