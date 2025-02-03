Immerse yourself in nature by exploring Malaga's forests this winter

Javier Almellones Malaga Monday, 3 February 2025, 19:49 Compartir

Thick groves of Spanish firs, pines, cork oaks and even riverside woods. In Malaga province there is a wide variety of woodlands that are a real haven for flora and fauna and a real respite for nature lovers. From the Axarquía area to the Serranía de Ronda there is plenty to choose from. They don't have to be large masses of trees. Sometimes it is enough that they serve for a walk in peace and quiet just to disconnect. In some of them there are even recreational areas to stop for a rest. On these winter days there are many options. Here are some good examples of winter woodland walks that do not include, for example, those with deciduous trees, as they do not regain their greenery until spring.

1 Puerto Bellina and Puerto del Saucillo: Spanish fir forest (Yunquera)

Zoom The landscape surroundings the Cueva del Agua. Ricardo Pastor.

It may be busier than usual at the weekend, but it is still one of those places in the Sierra de las Nieves where it is worth enjoying the thick pine forest. From Puerto del Saucillo in Yunquera there are several trails. Towards Puerto Bellina or towards Cueva del Agua , whichever route you choose, the forest is ideal for your enjoyment.

HOW TO GET THERE: Puerto Saucillo - Google Maps

2 Gallery forest of the La Ventilla stream (Arriate)

Zoom Following the Arroyo de la Ventilla. J.A.

Although you can also start the trail from Ronda, the shortest hike is the one that starts from Arriate. A well-known hiking route takes just a few minutes to reach a real paradise, where it is advisable to go at a leisurely pace so as not to miss any details. Its wooden bridges, its rocky passages and the variety of riverside vegetation make it one of the most spectacular places in the province.

HOW TO GET THERE: Arroyo de la Ventilla trail - Google Maps

3 Spanish fir forest of Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja (Estepona and Genalguacil)

Zoom The 'Pinsapar' - Spanish fir forest - of los Reales in Sierra Bermeja. SUR

Despite the terrible wildfire of September 2021, the nature site of Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja put up a good fight. It is home to one of the great Spanish fir forests in Malaga province, the most southerly of them all. It is possible to go on peaceful walks, such as the one that ends at the García Lorca square, a surprising beauty spot in the middle of the forest. There are also tougher trails, such as the one that leads to the summit of Los Reales. If you go at the weekend the culmination of any walk can be a hearty lunch at the rustic restaurant El Refugio, right in the middle of a protected area.

HOW TO GET THERE: Paraje Natural Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja - Google Maps

4 Las Carboneras forest (Cañete la Real)

Zoom Las Carboneras. SUR

Behind the steep Sierra del Padrastro mountain range, next to Cañete la Real, there awaits the visitor one of the best natural treasures of this village in Malaga, a splendid and lush pine forest known as Las Carboneras. To get there you can follow a hiking trail of medium difficulty, although there is also a slightly shorter path from the village itself. In any case, you will find a dense forest full of peace and quiet.

HOW TO GET THERE: Pinar de Las Carboneras - Google Maps

5 El Morlaco (outskirts of Malaga city)

Zoom El Morlaco parkland. SUR

Even in a big city like Malaga there are forests to be explored. It is not even necessary to go to the natural park of Los Montes. In the eastern district, between Hacienda Clavero, Pedregalejo and Cerrado de Calderón you will find a beautiful pine forest boasting views of the Mediterranean. It has several paths for walking, although, yes, much of it is steep. Squirrels are a frequent sight. It is a fenced enclosure, which opens its gates during the day. It has several access gates from the perimeter.

HOW TO GET THERE: Parque El Morlaco - Google Maps

6 Los Alcornocales (Cortes de la Frontera)

Zoom View of Los Alcornocales, part of the municipality of Cortes de la Frontera. SUR

It is considered one of the great green lungs of Andalucía. Los Alcornocales nature reserve straddles both provinces of Cadiz and Malaga, although most of it is in the municipal district of the former. Even so, in the municipality of Cortes de la Frontera, the only town in Malaga that is part of this protected area, there are extensive cork oak forests to enjoy. There is even a charming place to enjoy nature, La Sauceda, an old village that has now been converted into a rural tourist resort.

HOW TO GET THERE: La Sauceda - Google Maps

7 La Sierrecilla (Humilladero)

Zoom La Sierrecilla near Humilladero. SUR

Although in the Vega de Antequera region there is an abundance of olive groves and cereal crops, there are also places with some woodland. This is the case with La Sierrecilla, next to the village of Humilladero, a large pine forest that is ideal for enjoying quiet walks. One of the stages of the Gran Senda de Málaga series of hiking trails passes through here. In addition, although it is not officially approved as a footpath, there is a path that leads to what is known as Pico del Pollo . This route, except for the last part, runs under the canopy of the pine forest.

HOW TO GET THERE: Zona Recreativa La Sierrecilla - Google Maps

8 Dehesa del Mercadillo (Ronda)

Zoom Dehesa del Mercadillo in Ronda. SUR

The Dehesa del Mercadillo suburban park is considered a 'forest-island'. That is to say, a forest area that is scattered over areas of high, urban occupation, but which today has great value from an ecological point of view. In the case of this park there is also an important historical value, as it is thought that its name originates from the area being a meeting point for the buying and selling of livestock. In fact, several very old cattle trails pass through the Dehesa del Mercadillo, which would corroborate this theory. Part of them is used by the circular route named after a well-known, local teacher and artist of nature, Paco Marín.

HOW TO GET THERE: Profesor Francisco Marín Recreational Area - Google Maps

9 Fuente del Acebuche (Alhaurín el Grande)

Zoom Forest of the Fuente del Acebuche. SUR

A stone's throw from the town centre of Alhaurín El Grande, a splendid forest greets walkers in the area known as the Fuente del Acebuche, so called because it is a forest area that can still be explored thanks to an interesting network of local footpaths that are differentiated by colour and vary in difficulty, from the simplest and most suitable for families with small children to the most demanding. In this area you can walk through the lower part of the sierra mountain range, that is, the part closest to the aforementioned town of Alhaurín El Grande.

HOW TO GET THERE: Fuente Del Acebuche Path - Google Maps

* In addition to these forests and woodlands, there are many others scattered throughout Malaga province. These include, for example, those of Las Morillas (Alfarnate), Lagarillo Blanco (Malaga city), Alcojona (Parauta), the gall oak grove of the Sierra de las Nieves (Tolox) or those in the Sierra de Almijara (between Frigiliana and Nerja).