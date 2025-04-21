Young speedcubers from around world compete in Malaga competition

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía Monday, 21 April 2025, 09:11 Compartir

Representatives of the World Cubing Association (WCA) held an official WCA speedcubing competition called En el Corazón de la Axarquía (in the heart of the Axarquía) at the Alcalde Juan García primary school in La Viñuela in the east of Malaga province on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 April.

The event was attended by 50 young cubers from around Spain and from Poland, Germany, the UK, the USA, Croatia, Ukraine and Hungary, including Spain's number one ranked 3x3 cuber.

Organisers of the event said that it was "a great success, showcasing this fast growing sport and bringing a mix of children and adults together to compete on equal terms in a range of cubing events (3x3, 4x4, Pyraminx, 3x3 blind, etc)."

The competition events were: 3x3 (classic Rubik’s cube and main event); 2x2 (small cube); 4x4 (large cube); 6x6 (extra large cube), Pyraminx (pyramid shaped cube); Megaminx (12-sided cube); Skewb (diagonal shaped cube); 3x3 blind (solving the classic cube blind following an inspection); 4x4 blind; Square-1 (shape-shifting cube); Relay race (3 cubes - 3x3 + 2x2 + Pyraminx).

The organisers explained that there are "typically three rounds for each event. Participants have five timed attempts to solve the cube and an average is taken of three times and the cubers are ranked from fastest to slowest. The top 50% or 75% go through to the second round, and the top 12 into the final."

Winners

Raúl Cuevas Castillo, a student from Malaga University and one of Spain’s top all-round cubers, won eight medals including four golds. One of the gold medals was for the Pyraminx event which he completed in an average time of 2.69 seconds.

Lorenzo Escobar Kraskouskaya, a student at Madrid University and Spain's national record holder for the 3x3, was the winner of the main event - the 3x3, in an average of 7.61 seconds.

Alec Stromberg, a 12-year old cuber from La Viñuela and former pupil of the primary school where the competition was held, won six medals including gold in the relay race (3x3 + 2x2 + Pyraminx) with an average time of 18.58 seconds. Stromberg is considered one of Spain’s elite young cubers.

Laura Freitas Martin won a silver medal in the 3x3 blind, with a time of one minute, 13.84 seconds and the UK’s Kendall Pickton came seventh in the 3x3 final.

Other medals went to12-year old Hungarian Hugo Szekely (Square 1 - 13.25 seconds) and eight-year old Alberto de la Torre Lamenca (Skewb - 4.33 seconds), who won his first ever medal. Xin su (11) and Quin Stultiens (12) both made two finals, which organisers described as "an impressive feat when competing against young adults with many more years’ experience".

Medal winners.

The WCA points out that "the competition is much more than winning medals. It is about camaraderie and making new friends" through a "shared love for the art of speedcubing, which requires a glorious combination of dexterity, spatial reasoning, strategic thinking, concentration and problem-solving skills".

The competition was held in honour of 14-year-old Owen Pérez Hinderstein from Malaga, a talented cuber who died suddenly last year. His parents and 11-year-old brother, Dáshiel Francisco, attended the event, where Dáshiel broke his personal WCA record with a 3x3 solve of 11.44 seconds.

The WCA holds thousands of regional events every year across the globe with an average of two events a week in Spain. Every year each country holds a national championship and every two years the WCA stages continental and world championships.

Since its inception in 2004, over 250,000 unique cubers have competed in WCA competitions globally. The next competition to be held in Malaga province will take place in Arriate on April 26-27. Click here for further information.