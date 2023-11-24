Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Panoramic view of the town centre of Vélez-Málaga. E. Cabezas
Young man killed after wall collapse at a building site on the Costa del Sol
Paramedics were unable to save the life of the twenty-seven-year-old who apparently was helping a friend renovate his property

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Friday, 24 November 2023, 10:47

A twenty-seven-year-old resident of Torre del Mar, died early on Thursday afternoon after a wall fell on him at a building site where he was working in Vélez-Málaga. It is believed that the young man was helping a friend renovate his house.

The fatal incident happened at about 3.45pm, when for reasons that are still being investigated, a wall at a property in the town’s central Calle Cristo de los Vigías fell on the young man who has been identified with the initials H. F. B.. Paramedics at the scene were unable to do anything to save the 27-year-old's life.

National Police officers have taken charge of the investigation into the incident, and have passed it on to the labour inspectorate to confirm whether or not it was a workplace accident.

Between January and September of this year there have been 14 deaths in the workplace, according to official data from the Junta de Andalucía. Last year saw 30 fatal accidents in Malaga province in the workplace, a rise of 13.8 per cent compared to 2021.

