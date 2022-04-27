Work starts on section two of the Nerja to Maro bike lane The town hall will invest 549,501 euros in the route between the roundabout at the Oasis de Capistrano urbanisation and the junction with the N-340 coastal road

Nerja town hall has proposed to extend its bike lane network with a project to connect Nerja town centre with the neighbouring village of Maro; a project that has been in the pipeline for almost a decade.

After starting a first section of about 900 metres with a budget of 325,366 euros, the town hall is currently carrying out topographical survey work on the land where the construction of a new section has been planned, which will run along the N-340 road between the roundabout at the Oasis de Capistrano residential area and the junction with the old N-340 in Maro. This new section of cycle lane has a budget of 549,501.58 euros and will be approximately 1,000 metres long.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said: "As we have the technical project approved and the funding guaranteed, as soon as these works are completed, we will push forward the project to put it out to tender and award the contract." This project is part of one of the lines of action of the Nerja Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy, of which 80 per cent will be financed by European funds with the remaining 20 per cent coming from the town hall’s coffers.