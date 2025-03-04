Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Damage caused to the road and entrance to the dog beach in November 2024 J. Rhodes
Work starts to repair Costa del Sol dog beach following last year's storm damage

The area was badly affected during the 'Dana' floods on 13 November when the River Vélez burst its banks and local residents and visitors had to be evacuated from their homes and campsites

Eugenio Cabezas

Torre del Mar

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 14:18

Work has started to repair the access to the dog beach in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol following the damage caused by the heavy rain and storms of autumn 2024.

Vélez-Málaga town hall allocated 100,000 euros to repair a 60-metre stretch of the Carril de la Culebra road, next to the dog beach, which was destroyed when the River Vélez burst its banks during the 'Dana' storm on 13 November.

Deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga Jesús Pérez Atencia said, "The overflow of water caused the complete disappearance of a 60-metre stretch of road, which is evident in a large sinkhole." He went on to say that the work hadn't been carried out earlier "due to the delay in the corresponding permits for its execution".

The 'Dana' largely affected the western end of Torre del Mar and Almayate coast on both sides of the River Vélez. In Torre del Mar water from the river reached the SUP T-12 residential area and campsites and homes in the area had to be evacuated.

Pérez Atencia said that the work was important due to the high numbers of users on the dog beach, "which demonstrates the importance of this place, which is a key meeting point for many families with pets".

