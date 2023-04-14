Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Nerja's Balcón de Europa E. Cabezas
Work to replace Nerja&#039;s Balcón de Europa paving starts now Easter is over

Work to replace Nerja's Balcón de Europa paving starts now Easter is over

The project is part of the municipal shock plan to help boost the local economy following the Covid-19 pandemic

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Friday, 14 April 2023, 08:45

Compartir

A project for the partial replacement of Nerja’s Balcón de Europa paving started on Monday 10 April.

The project has a cost of 108,299.62 euros, which is being fully financed by Andalucía’s regional government through a grant for the enhancement of public spaces of tourist-cultural interest.

The mayor highlighted that the pedestrian walkways will be widened to facilitate movement and the deteriorated white marble slabs will be replaced.

This project is part of the Extraordinary Municipal Infrastructure and Equipment Plan for the Promotion of Local Employment, included in the Municipal Shock Plan following the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, approved by Partido Popular, Ciudadanos, Unidas Podemos and Vox, with the abstention of PSOE and the non-attached councillor, José García.

Publicidad

  1. 1 Passenger numbers take off at Malaga Airport as it climbs to third place in Spain
  2. 2 New section of Malaga's coastal footpath connects Axarquía towns
  3. 3 Work to replace Nerja's Balcón de Europa paving starts now Easter is over

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad