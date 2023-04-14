Work to replace Nerja's Balcón de Europa paving starts now Easter is over

Sections
Nerja
Friday, 14 April 2023
A project for the partial replacement of Nerja’s Balcón de Europa paving started on Monday 10 April.
The project has a cost of 108,299.62 euros, which is being fully financed by Andalucía’s regional government through a grant for the enhancement of public spaces of tourist-cultural interest.
The mayor highlighted that the pedestrian walkways will be widened to facilitate movement and the deteriorated white marble slabs will be replaced.
This project is part of the Extraordinary Municipal Infrastructure and Equipment Plan for the Promotion of Local Employment, included in the Municipal Shock Plan following the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, approved by Partido Popular, Ciudadanos, Unidas Podemos and Vox, with the abstention of PSOE and the non-attached councillor, José García.
