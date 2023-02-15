Work begins on a new section of Malaga’s coastal path in the Axarquía The new section runs between residential development Punta del Faro and beach bar Rincón de Pepe in Torrox Costa

Mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina and the councillor for contracting Paola Morena in the area on Monday / SUR

Work is under way in Torrox Costa to build a new section of Malaga's coastal path, the Senda Litoral. This latest stretch will connect residential estate Punta del Faro to Rincón de Pepe beach bar via a 165-metre-long wooden footbridge and a 400-metre wooden walkway.

The public gardens in the area will be reorganised and environmental regeneration work will be carried out in the surrounding area. The investment of 419,550 euros is financed entirely by the Diputación (the provincial authority) and the contract for the work was awarded to Consultora Bética Forestal S.L.

The footbridge will give continuity to the four kilometres of coastal path that Torrox already has and, according to the mayor, Óscar Medina, who visited the site on Monday 13 February, next year it will continue to advance until it connects with Nerja.

The Senda Litoral project to link the 170 kilometres of Malaga's coastline for pedestrians continues to progress at a good pace and has now reached 85 per cent completion in the seven years since it was launched by the Diputación.