Women's group makes sustainable Christmas decorations for village Canillas de Aceituno's streets and parks are full of colourful presents, angels, flowers and Christmas trees made from plastic bottles

A group of women from Canillas de Aceituno have made more than fifty Christmas decorations for the village's streets and squares using around 5,000 recycled plastic bottles.

This time last year, during the first Christmas of the pandemic, the women decided to channel their creativity, Christmas spirit and environmental awareness by making decorations for the village.

The result is over 50 decorations, including giant Christmas presents dotted around a children's playground and angels adorning the town hall building. There are also traditional Malaga biznaga flowers, stars and even raisins, which pay tribute to one of the Axarquía's most important crops.

Mayor Vicente Campos thanked the women and said, "As well as decorating our streets in an original way, we are sending out an environmental message about the importance of recycling, especially plastic."