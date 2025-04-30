Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 15:14 Compartir

A 28-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol. Firefighters were called to the scene on Avenida Juan Carlos I, near El Ingenio shopping centre, at around 11pm on Tuesday 29 April as one of the cars caught fire as it hit a palm tree in the central reservation.

The occupants of the other two vehicles, with drivers aged 18 and 19, suffered only minor injuries, although one of the cars was left half-overturned after hitting a palm tree in central reservation.

For unknown reasons, which are still under investigation, one car collided with another car from behind, causing it to overturn and catch fire after hitting the safety barrier and palm tree.

The 28-year-old woman was taken to the Axarquía hospital in Torre del Mar. No further information has been released on her condition.