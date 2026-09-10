Wildfires Spain 2026
Axarquía wildfire extinguished after burning two hectares of land in Cútar
More than 20 firefighters and air resources tackled the blaze in the Lomas de Cútar area during a busy week for emergency services
A wildfire that broke out in Cútar in the Axarquía was extinguished on Wednesday morning after affecting two hectares of scrubland and low woodland.
The fire started on Tuesday afternoon in the Lomas de Cútar area ... of the village and was declared under control at 7.05pm, according to forest fire fighting unit Infoca.
Firefighters officially declared the blaze extinguished shortly before 11am on Wednesday.
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Safety and securityJosé Luis Piedra
Infoca deployed two light helicopters, one heavy helicopter, two cargo planes, 23 forest firefighters, a Brica vehicle, two operations technicians, two environmental officers and a fire engine.
Once the situation had stabilised, 18 firefighters remained at the scene with two fire engines to bring the flames under control.
The Mayor of Cútar, Francisco Ruiz, said the affected area consisted of hills covered in scrub, low woodland and abandoned olive groves. No evacuations of rural homes were necessary.
The incident follows another wildfire in the neighbouring municipality of Almáchar, which was extinguished on Tuesday morning after burning three hectares of scrubland in Partida Ramírez.
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