Axarquía wildfire extinguished after burning two hectares of land in Cútar

Image of the area affected by the fire in Cútar.

Isabel Méndez Málaga 10/09/2026 a las 11:19h.

A wildfire that broke out in Cútar in the Axarquía was extinguished on Wednesday morning after affecting two hectares of scrubland and low woodland.

The fire started on Tuesday afternoon in the Lomas de Cútar area ... of the village and was declared under control at 7.05pm, according to forest fire fighting unit Infoca.