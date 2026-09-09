Latest Axarquía wildfire brought under control

A wildfire which broke out early in the afternoon of Tuesday 8 September in in Cútar in the Axarquía area of Malaga province was brought ... under control at 7.05pm that evening. according to the Infoca fire unit.

According to Infoca via X (formerly Twitter), two light helicopters, one heavy helicopter, two cargo aircraft on the ground, as well as 23 forest firefighters, one Brica unit, two operations technicians and two environmental officers, plus one fire engine, were deployed to the scene. Once the situation had stabilised, 18 forest firefighters, two environmental officers and two fire engines continued to work in the area to bring the fire under control.

The mayor of Cútar, Francisco Ruiz, told SUR that the area affected by the fire consists of hills covered in scrub and low woodland, with abandoned olive groves. No evacuation of homes in the area was necessary.

The fire in Cútar broke out just one day after one in Almáchar, which was put out on Tuesday after burning three hectares of scrubland

This is the second fire so far this week in the Axarquía, following the one recorded on Monday in Almáchar. It broke out during the night in Partida Ramírez, near Hoyo de Carboneros and Roldán. After working through the early hours, Infoca declared the fire to be extinguished at 10.30am on Tuesday, with three hectares of scrubland affected. The operation initially involved 25 forest firefighters, one technician, two environmental officers and two fire engines.

Read comprehensive news from the Axarquía.