Bought a property in Marbella? What international homeowners should know before furnishing their new home

SUR in English Marbella 09/09/2026 a las 13:38h.

For many international property buyers, receiving the keys to a new home in Marbella is the end of a long journey.

In reality, it is often the beginning of another one.

An empty villa or apartment still requires hundreds of decisions before it becomes a home: furniture, layouts, lighting, kitchens, window treatments, textiles, outdoor areas, decoration and, finally, the logistics of delivering and installing everything.

When the owner lives in another country, coordinating all of those elements can quickly become one of the most challenging parts of buying a property abroad.

For interior designer Daiane Miccoli, Founder and Creative Director of Daiane Miccoli Interiors, the solution begins long before the furniture arrives.

“A successful interior isn't simply a collection of beautiful pieces. Everything needs to work together — the architecture, the furniture, the lighting, the materials and, most importantly, the way the owner wants to live in the property.”

Daiane Miccoli, Founder and Creative Director of Daiane Miccoli Interiors, at the studio's El Paraíso showroom on the Costa del Sol.

Start planning before receiving the keys

One of the most common misconceptions is that interior design should begin once a property is completed.

For new-build apartments and villas, much of the planning can start considerably earlier.

Architectural plans allow an interior designer to begin studying furniture layouts, circulation, lighting positions, window treatments, kitchens and storage before the owner takes possession of the property.

Starting early can also prevent expensive compromises later.

A sofa that is too large for a room, lighting positioned without considering the furniture layout or electrical points in the wrong location may appear to be small details individually, but together they can significantly affect how a finished interior feels and functions.

“Good planning gives every decision a reason,” says Miccoli. “By the time we begin selecting individual pieces, we already understand how the complete home needs to work.”

Marbella homes require a particular approach

The relationship between indoors and outdoors is one of the defining characteristics of homes on the Costa del Sol.

Large windows, terraces, intense natural light and extended outdoor living mean that materials and furniture need to be selected not only for their appearance, but also for how they will perform in their environment.

The requirements of a large villa on the Golden Mile can also be very different from those of an apartment in Nueva Andalucía or a second home in Marbella East.

Rather than applying one particular aesthetic to every property, the starting point should be the architecture, location and lifestyle of its owners.

A permanent family residence, for example, may prioritise storage, durability and everyday functionality. A second home may need to work differently, while an investment property needs to balance character and quality with practicality.

Indoor and outdoor spaces are designed by Miccoli Interiors as one continuous living environment at Villa La Vera in Marbella, where furniture, lighting and architecture work together throughout the home.

Think beyond individual pieces of furniture

It can be tempting to furnish a property room by room, particularly when there is pressure to have the home ready quickly.

But the strongest interiors tend to be conceived as a whole.

Furniture proportions influence circulation. Lighting changes how materials and colours are perceived. Window treatments affect both atmosphere and privacy. Outdoor furniture should feel connected to the interior rather than belonging to an entirely separate property.

This is why interior design in Marbella increasingly extends beyond choosing furniture and finishes.

At Daiane Miccoli Interiors, projects can bring together space planning, indoor and outdoor furniture, bespoke pieces and carpentry, Italian kitchens, lighting, window treatments, textiles and decoration within one coordinated design.

The result should feel coherent rather than simply furnished.

For international homeowners, coordination becomes part of the service

For someone living in London, Dublin, Amsterdam or further afield, furnishing a home in Marbella presents an additional challenge: being physically present to manage it.

A traditional approach can involve dealing separately with an interior designer, furniture suppliers, kitchen specialists, carpenters, curtain makers, delivery companies and installers.

A turnkey approach brings those elements together.

“For an international homeowner, the real luxury isn't simply choosing beautiful furniture,” says Miccoli. “It's being able to arrive in Marbella and find the home completely ready.”

This has become an important part of the way the studio works with overseas property owners.

From its 700-plus-square-metre interior design and furniture showroom in nearby El Paraíso, Daiane Miccoli Interiors coordinates projects for homeowners across Marbella, Estepona, Benahavís and the Costa del Sol.

Clients can see furniture, materials, kitchens and outdoor collections in person when they are in Spain, while much of the design and project coordination can continue when they return home.

A beautiful home still needs to work

Marbella's property market is highly visual. Villas and apartments are photographed, shared and increasingly designed to make an immediate impression.

But a successful interior has to work beyond the photograph.

Storage needs to be considered. Sofas have to be comfortable. Dining areas need appropriate circulation. Lighting has to work during both the day and evening. Terraces need furniture appropriate to the climate.

And, above all, the finished property should reflect the people who use it.

“Luxury for us isn't about filling a home with expensive objects,” Miccoli explains. “It is about getting the details right so that everything feels natural when the client walks through the door.”

That attention to detail becomes particularly important during the final installation.

Furniture has to arrive and be positioned correctly; lighting and textiles need to work together; artwork and decorative elements need to be styled; and the inevitable final adjustments have to be resolved.

From an empty property to a finished home

The best time to think about furnishing a Marbella property is therefore not necessarily after receiving the keys.

For international buyers in particular, planning early allows the interior to develop alongside the property itself and gives one team the opportunity to coordinate the numerous decisions involved.

The objective is ultimately very simple: when the owners finally arrive, the property should no longer feel like a project.

It should feel like home.

For an example of this approach, explore Villa Miccoli, a complete turnkey interior design and furnishing project by Daiane Miccoli Interiors.