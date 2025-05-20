Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Wildfire in Malaga province under control
The blaze started in the early hours of Tuesday 20 May in the La Erilla de Panete area of Alcaucín in the Axarquía

Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 14:44

The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca forest fire brigade has declared that a wildfire which broke out in the early hours of Tuesday 20 May in Alcaucín, in the east of Malaga province, to be under control.

The fire broke out in a forest area near La Erilla de Panete, which is an area to the north of the main town centre and near to the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park. It is home to some rural properties, but it has not been necessary to evacuate people, according to Alcaucín's mayor, Ágata González.

After a very positive rainfall year, which has allowed the province's water reserves to recover and reduce the risk of extreme drought, wildfire season has, nevertheless, arrived. Experts have warned that wildfires are expected to be a common occurrence this summer due to the abundant vegetation that has grown as a result of the heavy rainfall in autumn, winter and so far this spring.

