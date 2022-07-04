The full Weekend Beach festival programme revealed, and here it is... With just two days to go before the huge, four-day Costa del Sol music festival kicks off, organisers have released details of each concert

With the hotly anticipated return of the Weekend Beach festival to Torre del Mar about to get under way after a three-year pause due to the pandemic, festival organisers have revealed the programme for the four-day event.

Kicking things off on the Torremar Victoria stage at 6pm on Wednesday 6 July will be Maraña, a rock group from Seville, with dance music on the El Faro stage starting at 7pm.

The festival really gets underway on Thursday evening, with Jamaican reggae band Third World on the Torremar Victoria stage at 9.30pm, followed by Spanish pop singer Rozalén and 11pm. Swedish alternative rock band The Hives will be performing onn the main Brugal stage at 11.30pm.

Into the wee small hours of Sunday morning

Friday evening will be the turn of Puerto Rican rapper Residente on the Torremar Victoria stage at 11.30pm and English pop band Bastille at 1.30am on the Weekend Brugal stage.

Rounding things off on Saturday night will be American Reggaeton performer Nicky Jam on the Weekend Brugal stage at 10pm. However, 'Weekers' will be able to keep partying until the early hours as the Jack Daniel's sunrise dance music stage's last DJ of the festival, Deborah de Luca will perform her set at 6.30am on Sunday morning and English electronic duo will be closing the Weekend Brugal stage at 6.45am on Sunday morning.

The full programme can be downloaded from the festival website: www.weekendbeach.es