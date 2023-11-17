Weekend Beach festival tickets go on sale on Sunday with 'early bird' discounts

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Weekend Beach festival tickets go on sale on Sunday with &#039;early bird&#039; discounts

The three-day event at Torre del Mar on the Costa del Sol will take place from Thursday 4 to Saturday 6 July

Jennie Rhodes

Torre del Mar

Friday, 17 November 2023, 13:48

Tickets go on sale for next year's Weekend Beach festival at 5pm on Sunday 19 November with a special 'early bird' offer of 45 euros for the first 1,000 sold and 50 euros for the next 2,000. The first 300 VIP tickets will be on sale at 75 euros.

The three-day event will take place from Thursday 4 to Saturday 6 July; one day less than in previous years when it started on a Wednesday. Despite the shorter length of the festival, organisers promise "an unprecedented lineup".

Last year 100,000 'Weekers' attended the festival which brought in six million euros to the town over the four days of the event.

According to the organisers, Weekend Beach, which started in 2015, is one of the ten most important outdoor music festivals in Spain. To purchase tickets go to: www.weekendbeach.es

