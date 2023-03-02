Big name British rock band is latest signing for Weekend Beach festival

This year's event takes place from Wednesday 5 to Saturday 8 July 2023 on the Poniente beach in the Axarquía town of Torre del Mar

British rock band The Editors are the latest big name to be added to Torre del Mar's Weekend Beach festival line-up. The band from Birmingham and fronted by Tom Smith will perform songs from their new album «EBM».

Dutch dance / electronic duo Sunnery Jame and Ryan Marciano have also been announced as headliners on the main stage and will join fellow Dutch DJ Joris Voorn, along with Belgian DJ Sam Deliaert, otherwise known as Farrago at the popular summer music event.

The international line-up continues with Italian DJ Alex Kennon who is behind the record labels Crosstown Rebels, Cajual and Rebellion and Portuguese DJ Gonçalo, who is a regular at the festival.

