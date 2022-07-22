Volunteers needed for IT workshops and Malaga hospital appointments Lux Mundi in Torre del Mar has sent out an appeal for English and Spanish-speakers

The Lux Mundi centre in Torre del Mar is calling for more English and Spanish-speaking volunteers to help with hospital, traffic and police appointments and technology workshops.

Gloria Uribe, president of the charity said, "In particular we need people who live in Malaga to assist with appointments, particularly at the city's hospitals."

She also asked for people who would be able to run workshops to explain how to use the Andalucía health service and DGT (traffic) Apps. Contact: www.lux-mundi.org. Phone: 952 54 33 34.