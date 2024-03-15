Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

David Tomé González. SUR
Video of the Malaga teenager who dreams of being a goat herder goes viral
The young man, who is originally from Torrox, has taken the world by storm by speaking about his passion and intention to devote himself to the countryside, which he shared on Facebook

Antonio Contreras

Malaga

Friday, 15 March 2024, 18:07

"I don't come from a farming family, but I turned out like this, what can I do about it?," asks David Tomé González — the seventeen-year-old who hails from Torrox in Malaga province originally — and who posted the question during a video that has since gone viral on social media.

This teenager has swept the world by speaking about his passion and his intention to devote himself to the countryside, which he shared on Facebook. There he stated that, after a lot of thought, his dream is to be a goatherder. "I've been thinking about it for some time now. This is going to be my purpose, to devote myself to goats."

Tomé González already has his own small farm, he said, although at present it is only a hobby. "But I like it so much that I want to make this hobby my profession," he said. His unusual dream has forced him to answer questions such as: "Why do you want to be a goatherder?"

The young man, who for the moment has put his studies aside, is clear. "If we do not produce things here the products will end up coming from third countries. And a good cheese from here cannot be compared with one from abroad."

Tomé González doesn't know what will happen tomorrow, but it is clear that he is going to give it his best shot. His video has made a big impression on social media, winning the affection of the public around the world.

