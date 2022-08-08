Work starts on Nerja’s Verano Azul playground after one year of closure The company Juegos Kompan S.A. is carrying out the work, with a 295,149 euros price tag, on the 700 square metre area

After more than a year of being closed to the public due to its poor state of repair, work has started to renovate the Verano Azul playground in Nerja.

The company Juegos Kompan S.A. is in charge of carrying out the work, for 295,149.25 euros, after being selected from among the seven firms that bid for the contract. The work will involve remodelling of the landscaped areas, the laying of artificial grass and the installation of new access gates, with an additional investment of 42,628.55 euros.

A group of parents organised a protest last September to demand that the playground be improved and the opposition socialist PSOE party also put pressure on the government team in March.

"Fortunately, sooner rather than later the children of our town will enjoy a new modern and safe park, for the peace of mind of their parents," said mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo in a statement, in which he explained that "the project has been delayed in time due to the necessary processing to link it to the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI), which has allowed 80 per cent of it to be financed with European funds.”

The councillor for municipal services, Gema García, detailed that the new children's play area will occupy 700 square metres, which will be divided into five themed areas for different ages as well as being adapted to make it inclusive. In total, 225 different activities will be available, of which 165 "will be inclusive".