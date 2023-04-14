Vélez-Málaga tourist train to run every Friday in April and May Following the success of Holy Week tours, the service will be extended throughout spring and depart from Torre del Mar's Azucarera at 10.30am

Jennie Rhodes Vélez-Málaga

Vélez-Málaga’s tourist train is to run routes every Friday throughout April and May the town hall has announced. The decision to keep it going follows the success of the Holy Week tours.

The tourist train departs from Nuestra Señora del Carmen-Antigua Azucarera (old sugar cane factory) in Torre del Mar and takes in a number of sites in both Torre del Mar and Vélez-Malaga including Torre del Mar castle and the recently modernised Plaza de la Axarquía, the lighthouses, as well as the MUVEL (Museum of Vélez-Málaga)and the San Francisco area in Vélez-Malaga.

The train departs the Azucarera at 10:30am every Friday. For further information visit: www.velezmalaga.es